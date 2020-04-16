Kaspersky Internet Security Antivirus for Android Smartphones Listed at Just Rs 37; How To Buy Online Via Amazon India

Kaspersky Internet Security Antivirus (Photo Credits: Kaspersky)

Kaspersky, a cybersecurity provider is one of the popular antivirus providers out there. These programs are designed to protect the devices from malware. The company also offers security to Android-based smartphones with the Kaspersky Internet Security Antivirus. This program is listed on Amazon India with a massive discount of Rs 328 bringing down the price to just Rs 37 from its original MRP of Rs 365. Well, this really is a deal-breaker! However, it is important to note that this order will be completed via email delivery and it is non-returnable. This program will be applicable to a single device with a validity of one year. Your Saree Challenge Pictures Can End up as Deep Nude! Deepnude.com Is Back And Cyber Criminals Are Using It for Pornography.

As the order will be an email delivery, there will be no offline delivery for the same. The e-commerce giant claims to deliver the antivirus program to the registered email id in just two hours.

The company claims that the Kaspersky mobile internet security is capable of blocking malware, dangerous links, apps and websites. Further guarding user's privacy, it can also filter out unwanted calls & texts. It also secures personal data on missing devices and keeps the contacts, calls, texts & logs private.

Here's how you can buy this antivirus from Kaspersky online via Amazon India -

1. Firstly, you need to open Amazon app on your smartphone or tablet and log in to the account registered with the e-retailer.

2. Now, head to 'software' category provided besides 'audiobooks' in the app. You will have to tap on the software category.

3. After opening the category, scroll down to antivirus section and you will find 'Kaspersky Internet Security For Android' listed with a price tag of Rs 37.

4. Tap on that listing to open it. Now, tap on 'Buy Now' for purchasing the security program.

5. As the order is email delivery, you will have to make an upfront payment for the same.

6. After making the payment, you will receive an email from Amazon regarding the order details along with the registration key.

7. Now, download the Kaspersky internet security app from Google Play Store in the device you wish to secure. After installing the app, open it and enter the registration key received in the email from Amazon.

8. After entering the key, your device will be secured from all the malware, dangerous links and apps for one year.

Apart from antivirus programs, the company also develops internet security, password management, endpoint security, and other cybersecurity products and services. The security provider. With the increasing use of handheld devices globally, smartphones and tablets can also be vulnerable as PC, which is why it is very essential to protect them. We often use mobiles and tablets for surfing or socialising, bringing them at a security risk.