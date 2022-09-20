Lava Blaze Pro is now official in India. The handset is available for sale via Flipkart. It comes in glass blue, glass green gold and glass orange colours. Lava Blaze Pro comes with MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, up to 64GB of internal storage, a 6.5-inch display, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery and more. Lava Blaze Affordable Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 8,699.

Lava Blaze Pro features a 6.5-inch 2.5D curved IPS display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage.

For optics, the device gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, a macro snapper and a portrait shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

The Lava Blaze Pro is finally here! With a 50-megapixel camera and a 6 X zoom feature, you get to be close, very close. Shop Now: https://t.co/pFMZhmM0zZ#BlazePro #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/vhgvPZpFQy — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) September 20, 2022

Lava Blaze Pro is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, OTG, 3.5mm audio jack and GPS support. The device is priced at Rs 10,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model. The price of 32GB model is yet to be announced by the company.

