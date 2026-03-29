Mumbai, March 29: Lava is set to expand its smartphone portfolio in India with the upcoming launch of the Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G on March 31. Confirmed via a Flipkart microsite, the new device is positioned as a performance-oriented upgrade to the standard Bold N2 launched earlier this year. The smartphone features a 120Hz refresh rate display and a 50MP triple AI camera system, targeting budget-conscious consumers looking for high-end features at an accessible price point.

The launch event is scheduled for 12:00 PM IST, where the company is expected to reveal the final pricing and availability details for the Indian market. Upcoming Smartphone Launches in April 2026: From Vivo V70 FE 5G and OnePlus Nord 6 to Realme 16 5G; Here’s List of New Mobile Phones Arriving This Month in India.

Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G Specifications

The Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G marks a significant step up in the Bold series, featuring a 6.67-inch HD+ display. The standout feature is its 120Hz refresh rate, a notable improvement over the 90Hz panel found on the standard model, aimed at providing smoother scrolling and improved responsiveness for gaming and media consumption.

For photography, the device moves away from the 13MP sensor of its predecessor to a 50MP triple AI rear camera setup. While the specific functions of the secondary lenses have not been fully detailed, the primary sensor is expected to offer improved clarity and detail in various lighting conditions.

Under the hood, the Bold N2 Pro 4G is powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset. Internal benchmarks shared by the company indicate an AnTuTu score exceeding 240,000, suggesting the phone can efficiently handle daily multitasking. It comes equipped with 4GB of physical RAM, supported by an additional 4GB of virtual RAM through Lava’s expansion technology, and 128GB of internal storage.

The smartphone will run on Android 15 out of the box. Following Lava's recent software strategy, the device is advertised to offer a "clean" user interface, characterized by the absence of pre-installed bloatware or intrusive advertisements.

To support all-day usage, the Bold N2 Pro 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery with charging supported via a USB Type-C port. The device also carries an IP54 rating, providing a layer of protection against dust and minor water splashes, which is becoming a standard expectation in the budget segment. Vivo V70 FE Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

The phone will be available in two colour options: Eclipse Grey and Aurora Gold. Lava has also confirmed that it will continue to offer its "Free Service at Home" program for this model, a customer support initiative that has become a key differentiator for the brand in the competitive Indian market.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).