Mumbai, March 10: Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava has officially confirmed the launch of its next-generation budget 5G device, the Lava Bold 2 5G, in India. The smartphone is scheduled to debut on March 13 at 12:00 PM IST. Following the announcement, the company has updated a dedicated microsite on Amazon, confirming that the device will be sold exclusively through the e-commerce platform.

Positioned as the successor to the original Lava Bold 5G released in April 2025, the new model aims to balance affordability with premium-tier features. The early teaser campaign has heavily highlighted a modern, slim design language, marketing the device with the tagline "Brighter, Slimmer, Bolder." Xiaomi Pad 8 Price, Specifications and Features.

Lava Bold 2 5G Design and Display Features

One of the most notable confirmations for the Lava Bold 2 5G is the inclusion of an under-display fingerprint scanner, a feature rarely seen in the sub-INR 15,000 segment. Visuals shared by the company reveal a device with a flat-frame aesthetic, a flat rear panel, and a rectangular module housing a dual-camera setup alongside an LED flash.

On the front, the smartphone features a centre hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. While the device boasts thin side bezels, the bottom chin remains slightly thicker. According to early reports, the smartphone is expected to sport a high-quality 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, likely retaining a 120Hz refresh rate to ensure smooth scrolling and responsive touch input.

Lava Bold 2 5G Specifications and Features

While Lava has kept some technical details under wraps, industry leaks suggest the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device is expected to draw power from a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging via a USB Type-C port.

Photography duties are likely to be handled by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, possibly the Sony IMX752, which is expected to offer improved detail and low-light performance compared to its predecessor. For security and durability, the device is rumoured to include IP64 dust and splash resistance, alongside a clean Android 15 experience.

Lava Bold 2 5G Price in India (Anticipated)

Although official pricing will be revealed at the launch event on March 13, industry analysts anticipate an aggressive starting price of approximately INR 11,999 to INR 13,999. This pricing strategy is intended to keep the Bold 2 5G competitive against popular entry-level 5G offerings from brands like POCO and Redmi. POCO X8 Pro Max and POCO X8 Pro Price, Specifications and Features; Everything to Know Ahead of March 17 Launch.

The original Lava Bold 5G launched at INR 10,499 in 2025, and by maintaining a similar value proposition, Lava hopes to capture buyers looking for an "all-rounder" 5G smartphone. Interested customers can keep an eye on the Amazon microsite to receive "Notify Me" alerts ahead of the official sale date later this week.

