After LG Wing, the company is planning to launch its new rollable phone in the market. The upcoming rollable phone which could be called 'LG Slide' is reported to be launched in June 2021. The aim to introduce this kind of rollable in the market could be to provide a tablet-like experience. Last week, the smartphone was reportedly spotted in South Korea's carrier intranet database & might be the second device under LG's Explorer Project. Ahead of the launch, tipster cozy planes has revealed phone's specifications & the price. LG Wing Smartphone With Rotating Dual-Display Officially Unveiled Globally.

As per the tipster, LG's new Rollable phone is likely to be priced at $2,359. In terms of specifications, the LG Slide could feature a 7.4-inch rollable display with a resolution of 2428x1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9 during the phone mode and resolution of 2428x1366 pixels during video mode. The device is expected to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with 16GB of RAM.

The rollable handset is likely to be fuelled by a 4,200mAh battery. The smartphone was recently trademarked with EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) where the LG Rollable was mentioned. In addition to this, the company is also said to be working on a laptop with a rollable 17-inch display.

