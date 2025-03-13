Santa Clara, March 13: Lip-Bu Tan, a veteran from the semiconductor industry, is appointed as the new Intel CEO after Pat Gelsinger resigned last year. Lip-Bu Tan has assumed the office and sent a message to the employees in his first memo, sharing his vision about the company. Lip-Bu Tan said he joined as CEO of Intel, knowing that the company had what it would take to win. Intel's new CEO said he believed the company had a unique opportunity to remake itself at one of the most pivotal moments in history.

Intel's new leader, Lip-Bu Tan, previously worked in the industry as the CEO of Cadence Design System, which solidified his position. He was also a board member of Intel between 2022 and 2024, during which time he focused on three philosophies, which included staying humble, working hard, and delighting the company's customers.

Intel appointed Lip-Bu Tan as its new CEO on March 12, 2025, and he said, "I am honored to join Intel as CEO. I have tremendous respect and admiration for this iconic company. I see significant opportunities to remake our business in ways that serve our customers better and create value for our shareholders."

Intel has been struggling to establish itself as a leader in the semiconductor industry and has failed to capture the AI market. Due to the poor performance amid intense competition, Intel, under the leadership of Pat Gelsinger, started cutting jobs to save some money and focus on growth. However, despite announcing the massive layoffs last year affecting around 16,000 people, Intel still faces stiff competition from NVIDIA and AMD.

Lip-Bu Tan said he was honoured to join Intel, a company he admired since childhood, as a Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He emphasised that Intel's innovation had been at the heart of many world-changing breakthroughs. He said he was eager to continue working with Intel to remake business in ways that served customers and created value for shareholders.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan talked about working as a team and focusing on growth amid rising challenges. He said he would take responsibility for moving the business forward, focusing on Intel's global presence, working on innovative products, and providing value to shareholders.

Lip-Bu Tan did not mention anything about layoffs. Instead, he focused on team spirit and pushing the limits of Intel to deliver the best results possible in the market.

