New Delhi, June 18: The Centre has called all stakeholders for consultations to address issues related to the MCA-21 version-3 portal on June 20 and 21.

The meeting would be undertaken by the secretary in the ministry of corporate affairs, Manoj Govil, amid the department receiving several complaints from business entities on glitches they have been facing while shifting from version 2 to version 3 of the MCA-21 portal. Centre Informs Delhi High Court That It Is Amending Rules To Recruit Women As Constables in CISF.

"Secretary @MCA21India will hold stakeholders' consultations, along with the team of @LTIMindtreeOFCL, @theicai and @icsi_cs at Chennai on 20th June and at Hyderabad on 21st June on the issues relating to the MCA-21 Version-3 Portal," the ministry tweeted. While the consultations would be held in Chennai on June 20, on June 21, the secretary will meet stakeholders in Hyderabad.

On June 15, the ministry had held stakeholders consultations on MCA 21 version-3 related issues in Delhi along with the team of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) as well as representatives of IT company LTI Mindtree. Centre Issues Ordinance: National Capital Civil Service Authority To Decide Transfer, Posting of Group A Officers in Delhi.

As many as 120 specific issues were resolved to the satisfaction of stakeholders during the meeting held in Delhi, the ministry officials said. LTI Mindtree officials had said that they will be proactively reaching out to all stakeholders to resolve issues being faced by them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2023 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).