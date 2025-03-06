A new research was published from the University of Texas after analysing over 1,00,000 patients indicating that all the justifications given for mutilations were lies. The study showed that those who underwent the surgery suffered from depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, and substance use much higher than those who did not. The research was conducted by analysing both male and female patients. Elon Musk reacted to this and said, "Sex change surgery severely harms mental health." When a Teenage Girl With No Vaginal Opening Became Pregnant After Oral Sex, Doctors Say Sperm Survived Through Stab Wounds.

Elon Musk Says 'Sex Change Surgery Severely Harms Mental Health'

Sex change surgery severely harms mental health https://t.co/Dh8hwuIAcB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2025

