Bengaluru, March 6: India’s job market continued its upward momentum in February 2025, with hiring growing 10 per cent month-over-month (MoM), according to a report on Thursday. The report, based on the latest insights from the jobs and talent platform foundit, showed that the trend is particularly evident in fresher hiring, where employers are increasingly prioritising skills, certifications, and industry-specific expertise over formal degrees.

The share of job listings prioritising competencies over qualifications has risen from 4 per cent in 2023 to 14 per cent in 2025, reflecting a shift towards a more skills-driven workforce in line with evolving industry demands. "The shift towards skill-based hiring is undeniable. Employers are increasingly prioritising candidates with practical expertise and industry-relevant skills," said V Suresh, CEO, foundit. JioStar Layoffs: India’s Largest Media Conglomerate To Lay Off 1,100 Employees After Merger, Multiple Departments To Be Affected, Says Report.

“This presents a valuable opportunity for recent graduates to focus on acquiring in-demand skills, earning certifications, and building robust portfolios that highlight their capabilities, ultimately enabling them to differentiate themselves in an ever-evolving job market," he added. The report stated that India’s fresher job market maintained steady growth in February, with hiring rising 6 per cent month-over-month (MoM), reflecting sustained employer demand for entry-level talent.

Among sectors, IT hardware and software continued to lead fresher hiring, nearly doubling its share from 17 per cent in 2024 to 34 per cent in 2025. Further, the recruitment and staffing industry has also seen notable growth in fresher hiring, highlighting the rising demand for fresh talent across various domains. Meanwhile, sectors such as BFSI and BPO/ITES have experienced a decline in fresher hiring, reflecting changing industry priorities.

Across job functions, IT remains the most in-demand field, though its share has slightly dipped. Sales and business development, marketing and communications, and medical roles have gained traction, with marketing and communications now accounting for 11 per cent of fresher job postings -- a significant increase from previous years. Beyond the major metropolitan areas, Tier-2 cities like Nasik, Jaipur, Surat, Coimbatore, Indore, Kochi, Thane, Vadodara, Chandigarh, and Nagpur are also emerging as key locations for fresher job opportunities. xAI Hiring: Elon Musk’s AI Company Hiring Kernel Engineers To Work on GPUs; Check Job Details Here.

Fresher salaries in February 2025 reveal a diverse landscape across industries. Animation, gaming, and medical/healthcare sectors lead in year-on-year (YoY) growth, showcasing a 15 per cent and 8 per cent increase respectively, while also offering competitive average salary ranges. In February 2025, the import and export and BPO sectors recorded the strongest MoM hiring growth at 14 per cent, followed by energy at 12 per cent, and logistics and transportation at 11 per cent

