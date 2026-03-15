Mumbai, March 15: Meta is reportedly preparing for the largest round of layoffs in its history, with plans potentially impacting more than 15,000 employees; 16,000 as per some reports. This reduction, which could affect over 20% of the company's workforce, signals a significant strategic pivot as the technology giant seeks to manage mounting artificial intelligence infrastructure costs and transition toward a leaner, AI-optimised operational model.

The potential job cuts follow earlier restructuring efforts from 2022 and 2023. While the company has not finalised the exact timeline or the total number of departures, sources familiar with the internal planning indicate that senior leadership has begun mapping out the reductions. A Meta spokesperson referred to the reports as speculative, though the company’s push for increased efficiency remains a core corporate focus. Following this news, Meta's stock plummeted 3.83% from early day on March 13, 2026. Meta shares reportedly dropped more than 21% in recent months. Amazon Layoffs: Viral Post Claims Second Wave of 14,000 Job Cuts After 16,000 Roles Already Eliminated.

Meta Financial Pressures and AI Investment Strategy

The move comes as Meta faces the financial realities of its intensive investment in AI infrastructure. The company has committed roughly USD 600 billion toward the development of data centres by 2028. For the 2026 fiscal year, capital expenditure is projected to reach as high as USD 135 billion, a substantial increase from the USD 72 billion spent during the previous year.

Beyond infrastructure, Meta has directed significant capital toward acquiring AI-focused startups and securing specialised talent. The strategy involves building an organisation where internal teams operate with much higher manager-to-employee ratios, a change highlighted by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg earlier this year. He noted that AI tools now allow projects that previously required large teams to be completed by significantly smaller, highly talented groups.

Impact on Market Performance and Operations

While the scale of these potential layoffs has drawn intense scrutiny, the impact on Meta’s stock price reflects the broader volatility seen across the technology sector. Investors are currently weighing the long-term benefits of a leaner operational structure against the immediate risks associated with significant workforce instability and high capital spending requirements. Atlassian Layoffs: Software Giant To Cut 1,600 Jobs in Major AI Push.

The announcement coincides with internal challenges regarding the development of Meta’s foundational AI models. Reports suggest that the latest model, codenamed Avocado, has faced performance delays and will not meet its original March target. As the company continues to dedicate billions to its superintelligence projects, it faces the dual challenge of balancing its aggressive technological roadmap with the necessity of maintaining market confidence and operational stability.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 08:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).