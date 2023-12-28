New Delhi, December 28: Microsoft's former HR VP Chris Williams has shed light on a trend that many in the corporate world have come to recognize but rarely discuss openly: the timing of layoffs. This insight comes at a time when the tech industry has seen a wave of layoffs, leaving many professionals to navigate the uncertainties of job loss.

In an article of India Today, Williams candidly explained why companies, including tech giants, often choose the beginning of the year to announce job cuts rather than during the holiday season. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer Currently ‘Sixth Richest Person’ Globally, To Receive USD 1 Billion Annually for Doing Nothing: Reports.

The start of a new year is typically seen as a time for fresh starts and new beginnings. However, for many employees in the tech industry, it can also bring uncertainty and risk of layoffs. Microsoft's Ex-HR VP Chris Williams points out that companies often opt to hand the pink slip to employees in the initial quarter of the year, as executing such decisions during the holidays is considered inappropriate and in poor taste.

Williams, who has experienced the impact of layoffs firsthand, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the decision-making process among top executives. He notes that while the end of the year may be a period of reflection and planning for most, for those in the (C-suite) big offices, it's a time to make significant changes that could affect the entire company. These changes often include reorganizing or downsizing, which results in layoffs.

"The layoffs may have been pending in the back of the executive's mind for some time. But a layoff around the holidays is in such poor taste that most have been convinced by the HR team to delay it until the new year. The first quarter it is," Williams wrote.

Williams also provides guidance for those who find themselves affected by layoffs. He stresses the importance of thoroughly reviewing all paperwork before signing anything. Understanding one's rights and considering whether there is any leverage to negotiate better terms is crucial. Additionally, he further suggests those impacted by job cuts consider pursuing the legal route. Global PC Industry Sales Expected To Drop to USD 219.2 Billion in 2024, Revenue Expected To Drop by USD 1.3 Billion: Report.

Moreover, Williams advises maintaining and building a professional network, even when job security isn't a concern. A strong network can be invaluable during times of professional turmoil.

