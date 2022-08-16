Moto G32 is now available for sale in India. The smartphone was launched in the country last week, and today, it is listed for sale on Flipkart. Customers purchasing the handset will get a discount of up to Rs 1,250 using HDFC Bank credit cards. In addition to this, buyers can get Google Nest Hub and Google Nest Mini for Rs 4,999 and Rs 1,999, respectively. Moto G32 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Moto G32 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For optics, the device sports a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

Get ready to get your hands on #AllYouWant with the #motog32! Check out the feature packed Experience 90Hz FHD+ 6.5”display, stereo speakers with Dolby AtmosⓇ ,SnapdragonⓇ 680 octa-core processor, and more in one device. Sale starts today on @Flipkart at just ₹11,749*. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 16, 2022

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Moto G32 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model.

