Motorola will officially launch the G82 5G handset on June 7, 2022. Ahead of its launch, the price of the smartphone has been leaked online by tipster Yogesh Brar. According to the tipster, Moto G82 5G will cost Rs 23,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The device is said to be available at an introductory price of Rs 19,000 with discounts. Moto G82 5G With 50MP Triple Rear Cameras Launched in Europe.

In terms of specifications, Moto G82 5G is said to feature a 10-bit OLED panel and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC 5G chipset. For photography, the handset could get a 50MP primary lens with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro shooter. For selfies, the smartphone might sport a 16MP snapper.

Moto G82 5G could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support. Moreover, it will come with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

