Motorola has officially launched the Moto G82 5G smartphone in India. The handset will go on sale in meteorite gray and white lily colours from June 14, 2022, via Flipkart, Reliance Digital and select retail stores. Customers purchasing the Moto G82 5G will get a Rs 1,500 discount using SBI credit cards. Moto G82 5G India Price Tipped Online: Report.

Moto G82 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the device sports a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie shooter.

And it’s here! #motog82 5G, with its flagship #BillionColours pOLED display is ready to make your life so much more vibrant, exciting & fun. Sale starts 14 June at just ₹19,999* (incl. bank offer) on @Flipkart @RelianceDigital & leading retail stores. Go for a #BillionColours — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 7, 2022

Moto G82 5G comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Moto G82 5G is priced at Rs 21,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 22,999.

