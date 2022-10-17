Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker, is rumoured to introduce the X40 handset soon. The smartphone will be launched as the successor to the Moto X30, which debuted in China last year. Ahead of its launch, specifications of the device have been leaked online. A tipster also shared a couple of other specifications. Moreover, the handset has been spotted on China Compulsory Certification (3C) website. Moto e22s Affordable Smartphone Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, Moto X40 will flaunt an FHD+ display and a 50MP primary camera. It is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The tipster has also revealed that the Moto X40 could be one of the most affordable smartphones powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. According to the 3C website, Moto X40 is spotted with the model number XT2301-5 and will come with 68W fast charging support. Moto G72 Now Available for Sale via Flipkart, Check Offers Here.

Apart from this, nothing more is known. Reports have claimed the launch might take place after the debut of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset next month. As a reminder, Moto X30 comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ pOLED display, a 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, a 50MP triple rear camera system, a 5,000mAh battery and more.

