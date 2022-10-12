Motorola Moto G72 is now available for sale in India. The handset made its debut earlier this month. Now the device is listed for purchase on Flipkart. Customers purchasing the device will get a Rs 1,250 discount on select banks. Buyers will also get up to Rs 18,150 off by exchanging an old smartphone. In addition to this, buyers can also avail 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank. Moto G72 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Moto G72 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It’s stunning, it’s powerful, it’s the new #motog72 with India’s first in segment Billion colour 10-bit 120Hz pOLED Display and a 108MP Ultra Pixel camera. Plus, Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos®, MediaTek Helio G99 & more. Buy now at just ₹14,749* on @flipkart. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 12, 2022

For photography, the handset gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a depth shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie snapper. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Now Available for Sale via Flipkart.

The handset is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1. The device runs on Android 12 based MyUX interface. Coming to the pricing, Moto G72 is priced at Rs 18,999 for the sole 18,999.

