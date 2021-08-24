Motorola Edge 20 smartphone is now available for pre-order in India. The device was launched in the country last week along with the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion smartphone. Now, the handset is listed on Flipkart and interested customers can pre-order their device. The sale of Motorola Edge 20 was scheduled for today but due to unforeseen circumstances, the company has postponed the date. Motorola Edge 20 & Motorola Edge 20 Fusion With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Motorola Edge 20 is priced at Rs 29,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model.

Pre-order your #motorolaedge20 now on @Flipkart! Get ready to experience the power of edge at just ₹29,999. Pre-order now to #FindYourEdge at: https://t.co/c1QovWgrT8 pic.twitter.com/fNXnVl3uXz — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 24, 2021

Flipkart has also listed the sale offers which include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 20 percent off on the first transaction with Amex Network cards issued by ICICI Bank, Indus Ind Bank, SBI Cards, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit on the first transaction, up to Rs 15,000 off via exchange deals and more.

Motorola Edge 20 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Motorola Edge 20 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The handset comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Motorola Edge 20 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

For photography, the device gets a 108MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. At the front, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The phone comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and runs on Android 11 based MyUX on top.

