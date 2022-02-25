Motorola India has launched the Motorola Edge 30 Pro smartphone in the country. It comes as a successor to Motorola Edge 20 which made its debut in India last year. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is priced in India at Rs 49,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will be available for sale via Flipkart as well as retail stores from March 4, 2022. The key highlights of the phone are a 144Hz pOLED display, triple rear cameras, 68W fast charging support, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 4,800mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast wired charging and more. Motorola Edge 30 Pro To Debut Tomorrow in India, Teased on Flipkart.

The newly launched Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes in two shades - Cosmos Blue and Stardust White. It takes on the likes of Asus ROG Phone 5s, Vivo X70 Pro, and the iQoo 9 series.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Experience the most powerful processor with the all-new #motorolaedge30pro that features India’s Fastest Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Processor! #FindYourEdge at just ₹44,999(Incl. bank offer) as the sale starts 4th March on @Flipkart & at leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) February 25, 2022

As a part of the launch offer, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be available with a flat discount of Rs 5,000 via Flipkart as well as a cashback of Rs 5,000 via retail stores for SBI credit card customers. Apart from this, there are also no-cost EMI options available for up to 9 months for SBI, Axis, HDFC and ICICI cardholders.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The display comes protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with an anti-fingerprint coating. It gets Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Coming to the camera department, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro has a triple camera module at the back. It comprises a 50MP primary sensor with Omni-directional phase-detection autofocus (PDAF) and OIS. The other two cameras are a 50MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets a 60M selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens. Additional features include Dolby Atmos tuned dual stereo speakers, three microphones, IP52-rated water-repellent build, and more.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro smartphone runs on Android 12 OS. It packs a 4,800mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast wired charging. The technology can charge the phone from zero to over 50 percent in just 15 minutes. It also supports 15W wireless charging and 5W wireless power-sharing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2022 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).