Mumbai, April 3: Motorola Edge 50 Pro is launched in India with AI-powered features and higher-mid range specifications. Motorola's new Edge 50 Pro comes with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, 125W wired Turbo-Power fast charging, and 50W wireless TurboPower fast charging support. It also features the latest Hello UI, which aims to offer more personalisation and customisation for users.

Motorola's new smartphone features impressive "Pantone Curated Colours." The Motorola Edge 50 Pro design includes symmetrical curved edges, a Silicone Vegan Leather finish, and a Pearl finish that is said to be hand-crafted in Italy. The new Edge 50 Pro also has many other segment-leading features, such as an in-display fingerprint sensor, higher display refresh rate and a newer, faster operating system. Samsung Galaxy M55 and Samsung Galaxy M15 To Launch on April 8 in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Display, Camera, Battery and Design

Motorola has launched its new Edge 50 Pro with a 6.7-inch display with pOLED technology. The smartphone display comes with 2,000 nits of maximum brightness, 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Motorola Edge 50 Pro features an AI-powered 50MP camera accompanied by a 13MP macro and an 10MP telephoto camera setup. The telephoto camera of Edge 50 Pro offers 30X Hybrid Zoom and OIS. On the front, the device offers a 50MP selfie camera for taking high-resolution portraits. Optical Image Stabilisation comes with AI features that are claimed to track subjects differently according to the situation. It offers a 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired and 50W wireless TurboPower-charging support.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Processor, RAM, Storage and UI

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is launched in India with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 mobile processor with an AnTuTu score. Motorola has introduced its new Edge 50 Pro with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. Both variants come with 256GB of internal storage. Adding experience to the performance is Hello UI, which is claimed to offer more personalisation using GenAI. Motorola said that the Hello UI will allow users to personalise their Motorola Edge 50 Pro to their taste. Edge 50 Pro will offer a "Style Sync" feature, which will work with Generative AI to offer four options for style matching with the colours of the clothes, applicable as wallpapers in the phone.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Price in India of Each Variant and Offers

Motorola's new smartphone is launched at Rs 31,999 for an 8GB+256GB variant with 68W fast charging. Motorola Edge 50 Pro price in India for 12GB+256GB variant with 125W fast charging is Rs 35,999. Additionally, the company announced a Rs 2,250 instant discount on HDFC cards and an exchange offer of up to Rs 2,000 for older devices. IQOO 12 5G Desert Eagle Teased on X, Anniversary Edition, Sale Will Begin on April 9.

With these offers, the smartphone's price will go down to Rs 29,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. Motorola also announced a limited-period introductory offer of an additional Rs 2,000 off for early birds, bringing down the price to Rs 27,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively. Motorola Edge 50 Pro sale will begin on April 9, 2024. The company also announced a Motorola Edge 50 Pro Moonlight Pearl limited edition phone which will go on sale on April 8, 2024.

