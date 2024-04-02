New Delhi, April 2: Samsung is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone from the Samsung Galaxy M series, the Samsung Galaxy M55 and the Samsung Galaxy M15 on April 8 in India. The Samsung Galaxy M55 and the Samsung Galaxy M15 are expected to come with the latest specifications and features, to offer high-performance smartphones for its users.

As per a report of English Jagran, the Samsung Galaxy M55 and Samsung Galaxy M15 are all set to launch on April 8. Samsung has not officially revealed the specifications of both smartphones. The Galaxy M55 is expected to be available in two colour variants that might include Denim Black and Light Green. The Galaxy M15 is rumoured to come in three colour options, which is anticipated to include Stone Grey, Blue Topaz and Celestine Blue. Realme 12X 5G With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Processor’ and Segment First ‘Air Gesture’ Feature Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Sale Details Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Realme.

Samsung Galaxy M55 and Samsung Galaxy M15 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy M55 is anticipated to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a support of 120 Hz refresh rate, which is expected to deliver a good viewing experience. The Galaxy M55 is also expected to come with a peak brightness of 1000 nits and Vision Booster technology. The Galaxy M55 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor. The Galaxy M55 is rumoured to feature a 50MP front camera. The smartphone will likely be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with a support of 45W fast charging capability. IQOO 12 5G Desert Eagle Teased on X, Anniversary Edition, Sale Will Begin on April 9.

The Samsung Galaxy M15 is said to have a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display. The Galaxy M15 is anticipated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. The Galaxy M15 might come with a 6,000 mAh battery. The Galaxy M15 might include three 50MP cameras for versatile shooting options.

