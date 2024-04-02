iQOO is set to launch a special edition smartphone, the iQOO 12 Desert Red Anniversary Edition, on April 9. iQOO India marks its 4th anniversary and shared a post on X. The company shared the exciting news of releasing an exclusive iQOO 12 Desert Red Anniversary Edition smartphone. Tech enthusiasts might be eager to see the special edition smartphone from iQOO, which will be available on Amazon India and the iQOO official website. The iQOO 12 5G was recently launched in December last year with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by a 120W fast-charging capability. Realme 12X 5G With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Processor’ and Segment First ‘Air Gesture’ Feature Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Sale Details Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Realme.

iQOO 12 Desert Red Anniversary Edition To Launch on April 9

