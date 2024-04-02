New Delhi, April 2: Motorola is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, tomorrow in India. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is expected to come with the latest specifications and features for its users. The Edge 50 Pro will likely come under the mid-range smartphone segment in India.

The anticipation for the launch of the Motorola Edge 50 might be high among tech enthusiasts. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is rumoured to start at a price of Rs 44,999 and is expected to be available on the official website and Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per a report of English Jagran, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is anticipated to boast a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, which might deliver efficient performance. The Edge 50 Pro could come with up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch pOLED display, which will likely support a 144Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits and 1.5K resolution. The display of the Edge 50 Pro may offer HDR10+ support and is expected to have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Edge 50 Pro will likely have an AI Adaptive stabilization feature for good-quality videos without any shake. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro might feature a triple camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and a 50 MP front camera. The smartphone is also expected to run on an Android 14-based HelloUI skin with three years of OS updates. The Edge 50 Pro might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, which might support 125W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging capability. The smartphone is also rumoured to feature dual stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

