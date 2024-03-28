Mumbai, March 28: In March 2024, many companies introduced new smartphones with improved design and features. Some companies also teased the launch of their latest smartphones in April 2024. In March, the launched smartphones include Nothing Phone 2a with a unique design, Lava Blaze Curve 5G, Lava O2, POCO C61, Vivo X Fold 3 series (China), Samsung Galaxy M55 (Brazil) and Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G.

Other launches in March 2024 include the Vivo T3 5G, the OnePlus 12R new 8GB RAM variant, the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra flagship model, the POCO X6 Neo, and many others. In April 2024, many smartphone companies are gearing up to launch new models with new designs and segment-leading specifications. The companies include Motorola, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, and others. They have confirmed the launch of new models next month. Check which devices to expect in April 2024. Samsung Galaxy M55 Launched in Brazil With 50MP Front Camera, India Launch Expected Soon; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Samsung M-Series Smartphone.

List of Smartphones To Launch in April 2024:

In the following list, we will see the smartphones that are confirmed to launch and the ones expected. Others are rumoured to launch but cannot be confirmed. The upcoming smartphones to launch in April include OnePlus Nord CE4, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Realme 12X 5G, Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, OPPO Find X7 Ultra, Realme GT 5 Pro, iQOO Z9x, Vivo T3x, and Moto G64 5G. Let us see the smartphones that are confirmed to launch in April.

OnePlus Nord CE4: OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch its new mid-range smartphone in India on April 1, 2024. OnePlus Nord CE4 is expected to launch with a 5,500mAh battery, 8GB RAM, 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. According to reports, it might be launched at Rs 24,999. It will also offer a 1TB expandable storage option for a microSD card.

Relate 12X 5G: Realme will launch its next smartphone on April 2, 2024, following the success of its Realme 12 Pro Series 5G and Realme 12 5G models. It is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor, 50MP primary camera and 8MP front camera, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and 45W fast-charging. It is expected to be launched at Rs 12,000.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: On April 3, 2024, Motorola will launch its new smartphone in India with an AI-powered camera, 144Hz True colour pOLED display, 125W fast-charging and Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. Motorola Edge 50 Pro is expected to be launched between Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000. There are rumours about another model, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, to launch on April 3.

Besides these confirmed models, the following models are expected to launch in April 2024. POCO F6 Details Leaked, Likely To Launch Soon in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3: Report.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G with 50MP Front-Facing Camera

OPPO Find X7 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

POCO F6 with new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

Realme GT 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (Probably in May 2024)

iQOO Z9x

Vivo T3x

Moto G64 5G

HONOR Magic6 Ultimate or RSR Porsche Design models

Google Pixel 8a (Likely in May 2024)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4

iPhone 16 in September 2024

Lava Mobiles, TECNO, Infinix, Xiaomi, Redmi, Realme and other brands might also announce their new devices in the budget or mid-range segment in the coming months. However, these are confirmed and expected to launch in April 2024.

