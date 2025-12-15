OnePlus 15R will launch in India on December 17, 2025, at 7 PM IST. The OnePlus smartphone will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and is expected to be launched in the higher mid-range price segment. Along with the device, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 and the OnePlus 15R Ace Edition in the Electric Violet colour option will also launch in India on the same day. In terms of battery and charging, the OnePlus 15R and 15R Ace Edition are expected to feature a large 7,400mAh battery, while the OnePlus 15R models may support up to 80W wired fast charging. On the camera front, the OnePlus 15R series is tipped to include a 50MP primary camera and support the DetailMax Engine for improved photography performance. For display, the OnePlus 15R Ace Edition is said to sport a 165Hz AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. Other expected features include Wi-Fi 7 support, up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, along with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. Pricing for the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15R Ace Edition may range between INR 35,000 and INR 45,000 in India. Motorola Edge 70 Launch Today in India With 5,000mAh Battery; Check All Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

