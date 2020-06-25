Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer reportedly will be hosting an event next month. According to the report from GSMArena, the company will be unveiling a new smartphone on July 7, 2020, which could be Motorola Edge Lite. The same report further highlighted that Motorola One Fusion could also make its debut along with side the Motorola Edge Lite. As a reminder, the phone maker introduced Motorola Edge+ in India last month while the Motorola One Fusion+ made its India debut earlier this month. Motorola One Fusion+ Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Check Prices & Offers.

Motorola Edge Lite (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Motorola launch event will take place at 3 pm IST CET which is around 6:30 pm IST on July 7, 2020. It is believed that the company is likely to unveil Motorola One Fusion and the Motorola Edge Lite at the event. Last week, Motorola One Fusion smartphone was reportedly spotted in a Google Play Console listing revealing some key specifications of the smartphone. The smartphone will get Android 10, display with 720x1600 pixels, 4GB of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and more. Notably, the camera details and prices are presently under wraps.

On the other hand, Motorola Edge Lite smartphone is believed to be a toned-down version of the Motorola Edge that made its debut in April. It will likely sport 5G support, 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, Snapdragon 730G SoC. Some reports claim that the phone will get a Snapdragon 765G SoC. More details about the devices will be confirmed during the launch.

