Motorola One Fusion+ smartphone was introduced in the Indian market last week. Now the handset is all set to go on the first sale today in India. The sale of the mobile phone will commence at 12 pm IST, via Flipkart. The Motorola One Fusion+ will be available with a discount of Rs 3000, 5 percent unlimited cashback for Axis Bank credit card users, an extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options. Motorola Edge Lite 5G Smartphone Likely To Be Launched Soon; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The Motorola One Fusion Plus features a 6.5-inch full HD+ IPS TFT LCD notch-less display with a resolution of 2340x1080 Pixels. For photography, the smartphone sports a quad rear camera module with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro vision Lens & a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP pop-up shooter for Selfies & Video Calling. Launched in Moonlight White & Twilight Blue colour, the handset is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery & 18W turbo power charging support.

Motorola One Fusion+ Launched (Photo Credits: Motorola)

#TheUltimateOne is coming TOMORROW to give you the ultimate smartphone experience! Get ready to grab your motorola one fusion+ at just ₹16,999 on @Flipkart! https://t.co/Gx3MsWgONZ pic.twitter.com/JZTvKtXfRS — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 23, 2020

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset, the mobile phone comes packed with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage configuration & runs on Android 10 OS. Additionally, Motorola's One Fusion Plus comes with Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port & dual 4G VoLTE. The Motorola One Fusion+ is Priced at Rs 16,999 for 6GB & 128GB model on Flipkart.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2020 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).