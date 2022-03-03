Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker, is rumoured to launch the Galaxy M23 5G handset soon. The device was recently spotted on several certification sites including the FCC, NBTC, Bluetooth SIG and Geekbench. Now, the handset has been reportedly spotted on the Google Play Console website, revealing its several key specifications. Samsung Officially Kills the Galaxy Note Brand: Report.

The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice with a model number SM-M236B and shared online. The listing reveals the Galaxy M23 5G will sport an FHD+ display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm SM7225 processor. Qualcomm SM7225 is the codename for the Snapdragon 750G SoC.

It will be paired with Adreno 619 GPU and 6GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G will run on Android 12 based OneUI 4.0 custom skin on top. It is likely to come with 25W fast charging support. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect Samsung to release a few teasers before its launch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2022 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).