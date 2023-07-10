Mumbai, July 10: The price of the Motorola G13 has dropped in the Indian market. It is now available with a price tag of Rs 9,999 (down from Rs 13,999). You can avail of this discount on purchases made via Flipkart. Along with the 28% discount, the e-commerce site is offering exchange offers and bank deals, which allow you to save as much as Rs 8,850 on the purchase of the new Motorola G13. Infinix Zerobook 13 With 13th Gen Intel Chips, Up to 32GB RAM Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, and Other Features.

Motorola G13 Specifications

The new smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset along with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and 4GB RAM. It is backed by a 5000mAh Li-Polymer battery with Fast Charging technology.

The Motorola G13 sports a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a pixel density of 270ppi. It also houses an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With Massive 6000mAh Battery Launched in India: From Price To Specs, Here's All You Need To Know.

On the back, the new handset sports a 50-megapixel primary camera (f/1.79 aperture). It is paired with a 2MP macro camera (f/2.2) and a 2MP camera. Camera features include HDR Mode, Touch To Focus, Continuous Photography Mode, ISO Adjustment and Exposure Compensation.

