Mumbai, July 7: Infinix has launched new Zerobook series laptops in the Indian market. The sleek (only 16.9mm in thickness) laptops feature a metal body with a Meteoric phase design. Additional highlights include a 15.6-inch display, Quad array balanced audio feature, Dual-mic Array with AI Noise Cancellation, a fingerprint sensor, AI Beauty cam, and a rear hinge light with an over boost switch. The Over Boost Switch comes with three modes: Eco, Balance, and Over Boost.

Infinix Zerobook 13 Specifications

The new laptop is powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core H-series processors (i9, i7, i5) along with integrated 96EU Iris Xe Graphics, up to 32GB RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. It comes with an upgraded Dual-fan Cooling System.

The Infinix Zerobook 13 is backed by a 70Wh battery that offers up to 10 hours of full HD video playback. It comes with a Hyper 100 Watt multi-utility Type C charger that can completely charge the notebook in two hours.

The new laptop sports a 15.6-inch vivid display with full HD (192 x 1080 pixels) resolution, 400 units of brightness, and 100% sRGB colour reproduction.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, an SD slot, a USB 3.0 slot, and a 3.5 mm earphone slot. Additionally, the Wi-Fi with 6GHz compatibility offers up to 9.6 Gbit/s of data transfer speeds.

Infinix Zerobook 13 Price

The Infinix Zerobook 13 is priced in India at Rs 51,990 for the Core i5 + 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. While the Core i7 + 16GB + 512GB model comes at Rs 64,999, the Core i7 + 32GB + 1TB version costs Rs 69,990. The top-end variant (Core i9 + 32GB + 1TB) comes with a price tag of Rs 81,990. Sales will start on July 1 via Flipkart.

