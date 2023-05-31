New Delhi, May 31 : Chinese smartphone maker realme has launched its new C53 with a stylish design and large battery in Malaysia in the affordable entry-level segment.

As per the reports, the new realme C53 is actually a rebranded version of the realme Narzo N53, which launched in India recently priced at Rs 11,000 (around $133) for the 6/128GB version. The price of the realme C53 in Malaysia is slightly lower and converts to $120. Apple’s New AR/VR Headset May Feature Pixel-Dense High-End Displays.

realme C53 – Specifications & Price

The realme C53 features a big 6.74” 90Hz LCD display that houses an 8MP selfie camera in its teardrop notch design, a fingerprint sensor on the side and a 50MP primary camera paired with a depth sensor at its rear.

The phone gets powered by the Unisoc T612, a 12nm chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage that is expandable via a microSD card with a dedicated slot for the same. The handset draws its juice from a 5,000mAh battery pack with 33W SuperVOOC charging support. Apple iPhone 15 Series To Get Surprisingly Radical Specs Changes As per Latest Speculations; Here’s All Known Details.

The realme C53 is available on Lazada priced at MYR 550 and also on Shopee that lists the model at MYR 600. The device is offered in two colour options Mighty Black and Champion Gold.

