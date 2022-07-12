Nothing, the London-based phone maker, will officially launch the Phone (1) smartphone today globally. The company has been teasing the device on its Twitter account, revealing a few key specifications. The Nothing launch event is named as 'Return to Instinct' and will take place at 4 pm BST (8:30 pm IST). The launch will be streamed live via Nothing's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Nothing Phone (1) Price Leaked Online Ahead of Its India Launch: Report.

On Monday, a Twitter user leaked the India price of Nothing Phone (1). According to the user, it will be priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. This is in line with reports that tipped the price between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000.

Phone (1) is a reminder of everything you love about @android. Get ready to experience it tomorrow at the #nothingevent. 12 July, 16:00 BST. Watch online at https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 — Nothing (@nothing) July 11, 2022

Earlier this month, the handset was also spotted on the Amazon Germany website with its pricing. As per the listing, the smartphone will retail at EUR 470 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, EUR 500 for the 8GB + 256GB model and EUR 550 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration.

Nothing Phone (1) (Photo Credits: Ishan Agarwal)

In terms of specifications, Nothing Phone (1) is likely to sport a 6.55-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. For photography, it might get a 50MP dual rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie lens. It is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and run on Android 12 OS. Moreover, Nothing Pone (1) is said to come with an LED setup at the rear that will light up whenever a user receives a notification.

