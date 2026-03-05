Mumbai, March 5: Nothing has officially expanded its smartphone portfolio with the launch of the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, a high-specification addition to its mid-range series. Positioned as a more powerful sibling to the standard 4a, the device was launched today in the Indian market to cater to users seeking enhanced performance and advanced photography. The handset is available through major e-commerce platforms, continuing the brand's commitment to combining distinctive aesthetics with competitive hardware.

The design of the Nothing Phone 4a Pro remains true to the company’s signature transparent-inspired aesthetic, featuring a refined build that balances a large display with a slim profile. Major upgrade features include a high-refresh-rate flexible AMOLED panel and a significant boost in battery capacity, ensuring longer usage under heavy workloads. This latest model represents a strategic evolution for the brand, offering professional-grade camera capabilities and a next-generation processor to bridge the gap between its entry-level and flagship offerings. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Release Date, Price, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Specifications and Features

The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 octa-core processor, clocked at 2.7 GHz, and runs on Android 16. The device features a 6.83-inch Full HD+ AMOLED flexible LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels. For photography, it is equipped with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor with OIS and EIS, a 50MP secondary sensor, and an 8MP lens, supporting 4K video recording and 140x digital zoom. A 32MP front camera is housed in a punch-hole notch for high-resolution selfies.

The smartphone is backed by a 5400 mAh battery with quick charging support via a USB Type-C port. Memory configurations include up to 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Connectivity options are comprehensive, featuring 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.4. The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, a flicker sensor, and spatial audio support. Nothing has committed to providing 3 years of major Android updates and 6 years of security updates, ensuring long-term software viability for the handset. iPhone 18 Pro Max Release Date, Expected Price and Specifications.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Price in India

The brand has introduced multiple configurations to provide varying price points for consumers. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro Price in India for the base 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is INR 39,999. The mid-tier 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model is priced at INR 42,999, while the top-end 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant carries a selling price of INR 45,999. Customers using SBI or Axis Bank credit cards can avail of a further discount of INR 2,300, bringing the effective starting price of the premium variant down to INR 43,699. Nothing Phone 4a Pro is available in Black, Pink and Silver shades.

