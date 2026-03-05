Mumbai, March 5: Nothing is scheduled to expand its smartphone portfolio today with the global unveiling of the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro. The launch event, which follows high-profile teasers at the Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, is set to commence at 4:00 PM IST. The proceedings will be livestreamed via the company’s official YouTube channel.

The London-based tech firm is expected to introduce a refreshed design language alongside its signature transparent aesthetic. While the base Phone 4a was recently showcased in a glass box at MWC, the event is also anticipated to mark the arrival of the Headphone (a), a new audio product likely inspired by the existing CMF Headphone Pro. Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Launch Today; Check Price, Features and Specifications.

Nothing Phone 4a Launch Live Streaming Link

Nothing Phone 4a Specifications and Design

The Nothing Phone 4a is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is a Snapdragon chipset, moving away from the MediaTek processors used in some previous mid-range iterations. A key highlight remains the Glyph Interface, which reportedly features a new "Glyph Bar" design to offer distinct visual notifications.

In terms of photography, the Phone 4a is tipped to house a triple camera system arranged horizontally at the centre of the rear panel. This setup is likely to include a 50MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a periscope lens. Reports suggest the device will be priced at approximately INR 31,999 in the Indian market.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Features and Pricing

The more premium Nothing Phone 4a Pro will reportedly distinguish itself with a "Glyph Matrix" display, similar to the hardware found on the flagship Phone 3. While it shares the 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel with the base model, the Pro variant is expected to offer superior internal hardware and enhanced camera capabilities. Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Nothing Phone 4a Release Date and Price.

The triple camera array on the Pro model is rumoured to include a high-quality 50MP telephoto lens for improved optical zoom. Due to these hardware upgrades, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is expected to be positioned in the higher mid-range segment, with an anticipated price tag exceeding INR 40,000.

