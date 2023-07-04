Mumbai, July 3: Nothing is all set to launch a new flagship smartphone in India. It has already revealed several details about the upcoming handset.

The Nothing Phone (2) will be launched in India on July 11. It is now available for pre-orders via Flipkart. Interested customers can avail of multiple discounts. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Caught On 3C Certification Website Listing Indicating Imminent Launch, Here’s All Key Details.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei Shares Nothing Phone (2) Camera Samples

The founder of Nothing, Carl Pei has shared some unfiltered camera samples of Phone (2). The upcoming handset will come equipped with dual rear cameras.

Nothing Phone (2) Design

As per recent leaks and reports, the Nothing Phone (2) will sport a centre punch-hole display design. It is likely to come in Grey and White colour options.

On the back, the upcoming handset will feature multiple LEDs for the glyph interface. This includes 33 addressable LED lighting zones. The glyph composer has been updated as well.

The customizable lighting zones can be used as a Volume indicator, Timer, Home delivery progress, and other App notifications. The bottom LEDs also act as a progress bar during charging. Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro and the Reno 10 Pro+ Official India Launch Date Revealed; More New Details Inside.

Nothing Phone (2) Pre-orders

While the company has not revealed the price of the upcoming smartphone, it is already available for pre-orders on Flipkart by paying Rs 2000 refundable deposit. You can pay the remaining balance once the phone is launched.

