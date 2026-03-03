Mumbai, March 3: Nothing is preparing to expand its smartphone portfolio in India with the official debut of the Nothing Phone 4a series on March 5. While the London-based technology company has primarily focused on teasing the design and core hardware of the standard Phone 4a, market reports and industry insiders suggest a secondary "Pro" model will also be unveiled.

The upcoming handsets will continue the brand's signature aesthetic, featuring a transparent rear panel and a unique Glyph interface. Confirmed to be sold via Flipkart, the series marks a transition for the company as it adopts Qualcomm Snapdragon processors for this mid-range lineup. The base model is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a substantial 5,400mAh battery supporting 50W wired fast charging. Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro India Price Leaked Ahead of March 5 Launch; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 4a Series Anticipated Pricing and Hardware Variants

According to details shared by tipster Debayan Roy, the Nothing Phone 4a is expected to launch in India with a starting price of INR 31,199 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The device is also likely to be offered in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants, though specific pricing for these higher tiers remains unconfirmed.

The Phone 4a Pro is tipped to enter the market at a higher price point, starting around INR 40,000. This represents a notable price increase compared to the previous generation. For context, the Phone 3a launched last year at INR 22,999, while the Phone 3a Pro was introduced at INR 27,999. The new Pro model is rumoured to sport a "polarising" design that may deviate from previous iterations.

Camera Capabilities and Performance Upgrades

Technical leaks suggest that the Phone 4a will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with UFS 3.1 storage for faster data speeds. A significant upgrade is expected in the photography department, with the inclusion of a 50-megapixel telephoto camera capable of 3.5x optical zoom. Nothing Phone 4a With Updated Glyph Bar To Launch on March 5, 2026; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The company has already teased the device in Pink and White colourways, showcasing a triple rear camera setup. As the March 5 launch date approaches, the Nothing Phone 4a series aims to compete in a crowded mid-premium segment by balancing its distinct design language with competitive internal specifications and improved battery longevity.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gadget360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2026 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).