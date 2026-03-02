Mumbai, March 2: Nothing is preparing to expand its smartphone portfolio with the global debut of the Nothing Phone 4a series on March 5. While the UK-based technology firm has officially teased the transparent design and the inclusion of Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, new leaks have surfaced regarding the anticipated India pricing. The upcoming lineup is expected to include both the standard Phone 4a and a more powerful Phone 4a Pro variant.

The new series represents a strategic shift for the brand, focusing on upgraded internal hardware and a redesigned "Glyph Bar" lighting system. These devices have been developed to offer a premium mid-range experience, moving further away from the entry-level positioning of previous "a" series models. Both smartphones are confirmed to be available for purchase in India through the e-commerce platform Flipkart following their official unveiling. Ai+ Pulse 2 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro Specifications

The Nothing Phone 4a is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The device will likely feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a high refresh rate. In a significant move for the "a" series, the handset is tipped to include UFS 3.1 storage and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera supporting 3.5x optical zoom.

The "Pro" variant is rumoured to house a more powerful Snapdragon 8-series processor and may feature what leakers describe as a "polarising design" to differentiate it from the standard model. For power, the series is expected to pack a 5,400mAh battery with support for 50W wired fast charging. Both phones will retain the signature transparent rear panel, with Nothing already confirming Pink and White colour options for the Indian market.

Nothing Phone 4a Series Price in India

According to leaked information from industry tipsters, the Nothing Phone 4a price in India is expected to start at INR 31,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. This marks a significant increase from the previous generation, which debuted at INR 22,999. The higher-tier 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB configurations will likely command a further premium, though exact figures for these specific models have not yet been disclosed. Xiaomi 17 Series With 200MP Periscope Camera and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Launched Globally; India Launch Set for March 11.

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is anticipated to enter the market with a starting price of approximately INR 40,000. This upward pricing trend suggests that Nothing is repositioning the "a" series to compete with higher-end mid-range devices. Official confirmation regarding the final retail prices, launch offers, and detailed availability will be provided during the scheduled event on March 5.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gadget360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

