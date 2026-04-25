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Technology Technology Nothing OS 4.1 Update Rolls Out: Nothing Phone 3 Gets Essential Voice, April 2026 Security Patch Nothing has begun rolling out Nothing OS 4.1 to the Nothing Phone (3), expanding its latest software experience across more devices. The update, which is based on Android 16, follows the recent launch of the Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro that debuted with the same version.

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Nothing has begun rolling out Nothing OS 4.1 to the Nothing Phone (3), expanding its latest software experience across more devices. The update, which is based on Android 16, follows the recent launch of the Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro that debuted with the same version.

While the update does not bring a new Android version, it introduces several key features, including the newly announced Essential Voice functionality. This advanced speech-to-text tool is designed to improve dictation by removing filler words and stutters, while also offering a customizable shortcut library for commonly used phrases and spellings. Essential Voice supports more than 100 languages and includes built-in translation capabilities. Nothing OS 4.0 Update: Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a, and Nothing Phone 2a Plus Receive Android 16-Based Upgrade; Check Features and Other Details.

Nothing OS 4.1 also adds a redesigned lock screen clock inspired by the Phone 3a Community Edition. The update enhances the Live Updates feature, which now works seamlessly across the device, including the lock screen, notification panel, and the Glyph interface. Essential Notifications have also been refined with a cleaner user interface and improved descriptions for better usability.

In addition, the update brings improvements to audio call quality when paired with Nothing audio devices, along with enhanced video call stability for third-party apps. Users will also receive the April 2026 security patch as part of the rollout. Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta Update Released With New Features and Improvements; Check Details and Eligible Smartphones.

The company has confirmed that Nothing OS 4.1 started rolling out on April 24 to multiple devices, including the Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro, Phone (2a) series, Phone (2), CMF Phone 1, and CMF Phone 2 Pro. The Phone (3a) Lite is expected to receive the update in early May.

With this update, Nothing continues to refine its software ecosystem, focusing on AI-driven features, improved communication tools, and a more cohesive user experience across its smartphone lineup.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Nothing Community). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 07:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).