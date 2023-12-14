Nothing’s India Chief Manu Sharma Moves On, Company Says ‘Best of Luck’

Consumer electronics brand Nothing’s India head Manu Sharma is moving on and will stay with the company till the end of January.

Technology IANS| Dec 14, 2023 11:10 PM IST
A+
A-
Nothing’s India Chief Manu Sharma Moves On, Company Says ‘Best of Luck’
Nothing’s India Chief Manu Sharma (File Image)

New Delhi, December 14: Consumer electronics brand Nothing’s India head Manu Sharma is moving on and will stay with the company till the end of January. In a LinkedIn post on Thursday, Sharma posted that as we ring in the year 2024 very soon, “I am excited to share that I have decided to move on from Nothing”. “The last 3 years have been very eventful and memorable. This has been the most fortunate & incredible time of my life to build the foundation of the Nothing brand in India from ground zero,” Sharma wrote. Nothing Customer Service Centre Opening in India: London-Based Brand Announces Exclusive Service Centre For Indian Customers

In a statement to IANS, Nothing said that Sharma “has decided to leave Nothing India for personal reasons”. “We thank him for his invaluable contribution in building Nothing in India and wish him the very best of luck,” said the company. Sharma said in his post that Nothing India is in an incredibly strong position, has a very robust pipeline of products in 2024 and with a very capable team. CMF by Nothing Launches Watch Pro, Buds Pro in India, Here Are Specs, Features and Price Details

“I am very excited about the adventure that awaits but I am not leaving just yet and will be with Nothing India till the end of January 2024,” he added. In February 2021, the London-based consumer technology company appointed former Samsung executive Sharma as Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India. The company is likely to launch Nothing Phone 3 and possibly the affordable Nothing Phone 2a in 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2023 11:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Consumer Electronics Brand Manu Sharma Nothing Nothing Company Nothing India Nothing Phone
You might also like Close
Search

Nothing’s India Chief Manu Sharma Moves On, Company Says ‘Best of Luck’

Consumer electronics brand Nothing’s India head Manu Sharma is moving on and will stay with the company till the end of January.

Technology IANS| Dec 14, 2023 11:10 PM IST
A+
A-
Nothing’s India Chief Manu Sharma Moves On, Company Says ‘Best of Luck’
Nothing’s India Chief Manu Sharma (File Image)

New Delhi, December 14: Consumer electronics brand Nothing’s India head Manu Sharma is moving on and will stay with the company till the end of January. In a LinkedIn post on Thursday, Sharma posted that as we ring in the year 2024 very soon, “I am excited to share that I have decided to move on from Nothing”. “The last 3 years have been very eventful and memorable. This has been the most fortunate & incredible time of my life to build the foundation of the Nothing brand in India from ground zero,” Sharma wrote. Nothing Customer Service Centre Opening in India: London-Based Brand Announces Exclusive Service Centre For Indian Customers

In a statement to IANS, Nothing said that Sharma “has decided to leave Nothing India for personal reasons”. “We thank him for his invaluable contribution in building Nothing in India and wish him the very best of luck,” said the company. Sharma said in his post that Nothing India is in an incredibly strong position, has a very robust pipeline of products in 2024 and with a very capable team. CMF by Nothing Launches Watch Pro, Buds Pro in India, Here Are Specs, Features and Price Details

“I am very excited about the adventure that awaits but I am not leaving just yet and will be with Nothing India till the end of January 2024,” he added. In February 2021, the London-based consumer technology company appointed former Samsung executive Sharma as Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India. The company is likely to launch Nothing Phone 3 and possibly the affordable Nothing Phone 2a in 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2023 11:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Consumer Electronics Brand Manu Sharma Nothing Nothing Company Nothing India Nothing Phone
You might also like
Smartphone Expected Launches in December 2023: From Realme GT 5 Pro to OnePlus 12R and Nothing Phone 2a, Know Details About Upcoming Smartphones
Technology

Smartphone Expected Launches in December 2023: From Realme GT 5 Pro to OnePlus 12R and Nothing Phone 2a, Know Details About Upcoming Smartphones
Nothing’s iMessage Hack Introduced via Nothing Chats App for Phone (2) Comes With Some Red Flags
Technology

Nothing’s iMessage Hack Introduced via Nothing Chats App for Phone (2) Comes With Some Red Flags
Nothing Rolls Out ‘iMessage’ Functionality to Its Phone (2) via ‘Nothing Chats’ App in Selected Countries
Technology

Nothing Rolls Out ‘iMessage’ Functionality to Its Phone (2) via ‘Nothing Chats’ App in Selected Countries

Smartphone Expected Launches in December 2023: From Realme GT 5 Pro to OnePlus 12R and Nothing Phone 2a, Know Details About Upcoming Smartphones
Technology

Smartphone Expected Launches in December 2023: From Realme GT 5 Pro to OnePlus 12R and Nothing Phone 2a, Know Details About Upcoming Smartphones
Nothing’s iMessage Hack Introduced via Nothing Chats App for Phone (2) Comes With Some Red Flags
Technology

Nothing’s iMessage Hack Introduced via Nothing Chats App for Phone (2) Comes With Some Red Flags
Nothing Rolls Out ‘iMessage’ Functionality to Its Phone (2) via ‘Nothing Chats’ App in Selected Countries
Technology

Nothing Rolls Out ‘iMessage’ Functionality to Its Phone (2) via ‘Nothing Chats’ App in Selected Countries
Smartphone Under Rs 50,000 On Diwali 2023: From OnePlus 11R To iQOO 7Neo Pro; Know Specifications and Prices
Technology

Smartphone Under Rs 50,000 On Diwali 2023: From OnePlus 11R To iQOO 7Neo Pro; Know Specifications and Prices
Google Trends Google Trends
AUS vs PAK
200K+ searches
Australia vs Pakistan
200K+ searches
Satheesh Shubha
200K+ searches
IND-W vs ENG-W Test
100K+ searches
India women vs England women
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Google Trends Google Trends
AUS vs PAK
200K+ searches
Australia vs Pakistan
200K+ searches
Satheesh Shubha
200K+ searches
IND-W vs ENG-W Test
100K+ searches
India women vs England women
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot