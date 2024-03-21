New Delhi, March 21: OnePlus has introduced a new addition to its smartphone range with the OnePlus 12R new variant. The latest OnePlus 12R model comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The new variant from OnePlus is expected to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

As per a report of India Today, OnePlus has expanded its lineup with the new OnePlus 12R variant that boasts 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Previously, the OnePlus 12R was available in two configurations that included 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The new base variant is set to offer a convenient option for users who need more storage than the entry-level model but do not require the extensive memory of the top-end variant. HONOR Magic6 Teased To Launch in India by HTech CEO Madhav Sheth, Company Likely Introduce ‘Ultimate’ or ‘RSR Porsche Design’ Variant; Check Price and Key Specifications.

OnePlus 12R Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 12R runs on Oxygen OS based on Android 14, ensuring a smooth and intuitive interface. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera and a 16MP front camera. The OnePlus 12R is equipped with a 5,500 mAh battery with SuperVOOC 100W charging capability. Additional features of the smartphone include an in-screen fingerprint sensor, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. iPhone 17 Update: Apple iPhone 16 Successor Will Likely Feature Anti-Reflective and Scratch-Resistant Display, Says Report.

OnePlus 12R 8GB RAM and 256GB storage Variant Price, Sale, and Discount Details

As per reports, the new OnePlus 12R variant is priced at Rs 42,999 in India. It will be available for purchase from today across multiple platforms, including Amazon India and OnePlus official website. Customers can take advantage of several launch offers and bank discounts. Customers using an ICICI Bank Credit Card or OneCard can get an instant discount of Rs 1,000. An additional exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 is also on offer, effectively reducing the cost by Rs 4,000.

