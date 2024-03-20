Mumbai, March 20: After iPhone 16 rumours, its successor iPhone 17 is getting buzz about having features before its launch. For months, many reports have suggested that the upcoming iPhone 16 model will likely be launched with a bigger display and batteries. The reports also said that the 16 series will feature the next-generation Apple A18 chipset and is expected to have major design upgrades in terms of the previous generation.

Now, the iPhone 17 is rumoured to launch with an anti-reflective screen that will be scratch-resistant. According to a report by News9Live, Apple's iPhone 17 series may feature an anti-reflective scratch-resistant display that will offer better protection than the current "Ceramic Shield". iPad Air 2024 Model Already Shipping to United States and Other Countries Ahead of Launch: Report.

The report said that the official leaks come from a tipster named 'Instant Digital,' who posts on Weibo, a China-based micro-blogging platform. The report highlighted that the coating equipment reached the supply chain in China and was late to be considered for the upcoming iPhone 16; thus, report said it could be for iPhone 17.

The report further highlighted that the Apple iPhone 17 anti-reflective display could have a "super hard" anti-reflective display, which may offer more protection against scratches. The leaker also speculated that the iPhone 17 might adopt the "Corning Gorilla Glass Armor" just like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for its new iPhone series, which has a long way to go before its official launch.

The report said that Apple may consider upgrading its iPhone display to the latest LTPO (Low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) display, which is energy efficient and saves battery consumption. The LTPO technology is known for dynamically adjusting the screen's refresh rate according to the usage and demand of the apps running on the screen. LTPO displays also help better adjust the brightness and colour of the smartphone. Apple AirTag FirmWare Update: Apple Rolls Out New Firmware Update With Build Number ‘2.0.73’ for AirTag Tracking Device, Says Report.

Apple iPhone 16 will likely be introduced in September 2023 with a new chipset and performance. It is rumoured to have AI-powered features. Apple was reportedly talking with other tech companies to include artificial intelligence in its next update. Regarding the iPhone 17, the launch will likely be scheduled for 2025; therefore, many new updates, news, and rumours will be coming for the upcoming smartphone.

