Vivo T4 Ultra India launch is confirmed on June 11, 2025. The upcoming smartphone is expected to launch with a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM for the base variant and a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor. Vivo T4 Ultra 5G will have 100x digital zoom capability and likely feature a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor and 50 periscope telephoto lens. It may reportedly have a 6,000mAh battery supporting 90W fast-charging speed. Vivo T4 Ultra price in India could be above INR 30,000. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Date Confirmed, Nothing’s Flagship Smartphone Is Set to Arrive on July 1, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo T4 Ultra Launch Date Confirmed, Coming on June 11, 2025 in India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vivo India (@vivo_india)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)