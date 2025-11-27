Mumbai, November 27: The OnePlus 15R, which was earlier launched in China as the OnePlus Ace 6, is confirmed to launch in India on 17 December 2025. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. OnePlus has confirmed that the 15R will be offered in Charcoal Black and Minty Green shades. Its design will be similar to the OnePlus 15, launched in India on 13 November 2025.

The OnePlus 15R was initially expected to arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, as the Chinese version, the OnePlus Ace 6, featured the same chip. However, Qualcomm announced its latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip in China on 26 November (Wednesday). Alongside the 15R, the company will launch the OnePlus Pad Go 2 in India on 17 December. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Today in India With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 15R Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OnePlus 15R will come with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K certifications for water and dust protection, and a dual rear camera setup, which could include a 50MP primary OIS-enabled lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone is expected to feature a 7,800mAh or 8,000mAh battery in India with 100W or 120W wired fast charging. It may offer up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, likely up to 1TB or 512GB.

The OnePlus 15R will run Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and include NFC and dual stereo speakers. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 AnTuTu score has yet to be published, so it remains to be seen whether it will match the performance of the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It will feature a 6.83-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. POCO F8 Pro Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Flagship Smartphone From POCO F8 Series Launched Globally.

OnePlus 15R Price in India (Expected)

The OnePlus 15R price in India is expected to be around INR 45,000. More details about this higher mid-range smartphone are yet to be announced.

