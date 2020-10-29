After the launch of OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition has been teased again. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared a little glimpse of the phone on the Chinese micro-blogging website 'Weibo'. The OnePlus 8T Limited Edition smartphone was teased a couple of weeks ago. The new poster shared by OnePlus CEO reveals the rear top of the phone with yellow accents & the black camera module with Cyberpunk 2077 branding. No other information has been shared by Pete Lau on Weibo. Dusshera 2020: OnePlus 8T 5G Smartphone Available With 10 Percent Discount Via Amazon India.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition (Photo Credits: Weibo

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition might feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM & 256GB of internal storage.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition handset is likely to carry a similar camera setup as of OnePlus 8T & expected to be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp charging support. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition phone will be available for pre-orders starting from November 4, 2020 in China. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition smartphone is likely to be priced at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 43,600) for the 12GB & 256GB model.

