The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has announced exciting offers on its recently launched OnePlus 8T phone. This offer comes to attract buyers on the festive day of Dussehra via Amazon India. As a part of this offer, the company is providing an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs 1,500 for customers making online transactions via Axis Bank, Citi Bank and ICICI bank. This festive offer on the OnePlus 8T is valid up till October 28, 2020. OnePlus 9 Likely to Be Launched Around Mid-March 2021: Report.

The latest OnePlus 8T smartphone is available for purchase via Amazon.in with a starting price of Rs 42,999. With 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500, the cost of the smartphone will come down to Rs 41,499 for the 8GB and 128GB variant.

The e-retailer is still also providing no-cost EMI option on the OnePlus 8 successor. Moreover, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will also get five percent cash back. Interestingly, the prime members will receive 5 percent while the regular users will get only 3 percent. Customers can also exchange their old phones to get benefits of up to Rs 16,550.

On a day which marks the triumph of good over evil, start your celebrations early with exclusive discounts on the OnePlus 8T 5G on https://t.co/B7g5OoPhD5. The offer ends on 28th October.#OnePlus8T5G #UltraStopsAtNothing Get yours here - https://t.co/PPyRW57yan pic.twitter.com/kbBuXU6FAy — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 25, 2020

OnePlus 8T smartphone was launched in the country earlier this month, on October 16, 2020. The smartphone comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Under the hood, there is Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor clubbed with an Adreno 650 GPU. The phone comes in two variants - 8GB + 128GB & 12GB + 256GB.

For photography, there is a rear quad camera module at the back comprising of a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor assisted by a 16MP ultra-wide angle, 5MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. At the front, there is a 16 MP Sony IMX471 snapper for selfie and video calls. It runs on Oxygen OS based on Android 11 OS. It is backed by a 4500 mAh battery supporting 65W Warp charge technology.

