Cyberpunk 2077 game is finally back on the Sony PlayStation store. As a reminder, the game was removed from the PS store in December last year due to severe technical problems on the last generation of Xbox One and PS4 consoles. Now after fixing all the technical glitches, the game has returned to the PlayStation store but with an important notice for PS4 users. Cyberpunk 2077 To Return to PlayStation Store on June 21, 2021.

CD Projekt Red reportedly admitted that users may continue to face some performance issues with the PS4 edition. It also clarified that the company is working to improve stability across all platforms.

#Cyberpunk2077 is now back on the PlayStation Store. You can play the game on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5. Additionally, a free next gen upgrade will be available for all owners of the PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 in the second half of 2021. pic.twitter.com/RTkptIHOb4 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 21, 2021

In addition to this, CD Projekt Red also mentioned in its Tweet that PS4 Pro and PS5 users can play the game flawlessly and a free next-gen update will be available for all owners of the PS4 users in the second half of 2021.

The PlayStation store does not recommend purchasing the game for PS4 systems. Sony has also advised the gamers to play the game on PS4 Pro and PS5 systems for the best Cyberpunk experience. As per a report, CD Projekt Red has been slowly patching several early Cyberpunk 2077 issues and working on fixing the technical glitches on the Xbox One and PS4 versions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2021 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).