OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch the Nord 2 5G phone and Buds Pro today in India. The company has been teasing the Nord 2 5G phone on its Twitter account for quite some time now revealing its key specifications. The smartphone will be introduced as the successor to the Nord handset which was launched last year. The OnePlus Nord 2 launch event will commence at 7:30 pm IST and will be streamed via OnePlus India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Smartphone, OnePlus Buds Pro Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The Nord 2 5G phone will come equipped with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device has been confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For optics, the smartphone will get a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter.

At the front, there could be a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. OnePlus has also confirmed that Nord 2 5G will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp charge technology. The phone will run on Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Buds Pro will be the third earbuds from the company after the OnePlus Buds Z and OnePlus Buds. The earbuds are expected to come with 'Adaptive Noise Cancellation'. The device is expected to offer up to 28 hours of battery life with adaptive noise cancellation turned on and up to 38 hours when it is turned off. As per a report, with a 10 minute wired charge, the upcoming earbuds will offer 10 hours of battery life.

Users will also be able to toggle noise cancellation by holding down the stem of the left or right earbud. Users will also be able to access this feature via the HeyMelody app on the Android or iOS platforms. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Nord 2 5g is expected to be priced around Rs 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant might cost Rs 34,999. The company will announce the pricing of the OnePlus Buds Pro today during its launch event.

