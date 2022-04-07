OnePlus has launched the TV 43 Y1S Pro today in India. The smart TV will go on sale on April 11, 2022, via Amazon India, OnePlus.in, Croma, Reliance Digital and other offline retail partners. The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is the latest addition to the company's smart TV lineup. OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is priced at Rs 29,999. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Design & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

The smart TV offers an upgraded 43-inch 4K UHD display, along with a smarter connected ecosystem experience for users. The display also supports HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG formats.

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro comes with a Game Mode which allows users to connect their gaming console to the OnePlus TV via HDMI to activate the exclusive ALLM feature and cherish the immersive gaming experience.

It doesn't get any better than this. Take a screenshot when the right price appears and stand to win a OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro. Use #OnePlusTV43Y1SProOnAmazon to boost your chances of winning. pic.twitter.com/7WRslXLdW7 — Amazon India (@amazonIN) April 6, 2022

Powered by Dolby Audio, the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S provides a cinematic sound experience. It features two full-range speakers with a total output of 24W. The smart TV runs on Android TV 10 OS. It also comes loaded with pre-installed OxygenPlay 2.0, which allows accessing international and local content. Moreover, the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S gets a Kids Mode feature, which allows children to watch healthy content.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2022 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).