After launching the OnePlus 10 Pro in the global and Indian markets, it looks like OnePlus is now gearing up for the launch of its Nord CE 2 device. Ahead of its launch, a tipster who goes by the name of Yogesh Brar has shared an image of the upcoming smartphone on his Twitter account, which reveals its design and specifications. According to the image leaked by Brar, OnePlus Nord CE 2 will come with an FHD+ punch-hole display and curved edges. The image also reveals a side-mounted fingerprint sensor but no alert slider. OnePlus 10 Pro To Go on Sale Today in India, Check Offers Here.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite (Photo Credits: Yogesh Brar)

At the back, a module can be seen that consists of three lenses, along with an LED flash. In the middle, a OnePlus branding can also be seen. In terms of specifications, it is likely to get a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the device might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone could feature a triple rear camera system comprising a 64MP main camera, a 2MP mono lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there could be a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. The device is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is likely to start at Rs 20,000.

