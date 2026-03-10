Mumbai, March 10: Oppo is currently developing the next iteration of its flagship smartphone lineup, the Find X10 series, which is expected to comprise three distinct models: the Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and the premium Find X10 Pro Max. Recent industry leaks have shed light on the core specifications and design considerations for these upcoming devices, suggesting a highly ambitious hardware strategy for the company's 2026 flagship portfolio.

As per information shared by the prominent tipster Digital Chat Station, the standard Find X10 is expected to feature a 6.59-inch display, while the Find X10 Pro will likely sport a slightly larger 6.78-inch panel, both maintaining 1.5K resolution. The screen specifications for the ultra-sized Find X10 Pro Max, however, remain under internal review, with the company reportedly evaluating multiple high-end configurations that could align with the premium panels used in its Ultra-class models. OPPO, OnePlus Announce Price Hike for Smartphones in India From March 16; OnePlus 15R Likely To Cross INR 50,000 Mark.

Oppo Find X10 series Specifications and Features

The Find X10 series is expected to introduce a tiered performance approach. Reports indicate that the standard Find X10 may be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chipset, a 3nm-based processor. In contrast, the more advanced Find X10 Pro and Find X10 Pro Max are tipped to debut with the next-generation 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset, aiming to offer superior efficiency and AI processing capabilities.

Regarding storage and memory, current leaks suggest that a transition to LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.0 storage may be delayed for this generation. These next-generation memory standards are currently reported to have costs comparable to high-end mobile processors, leading the company to potentially retain LPDDR5X and UFS 4.1 solutions for the Find X10 series to maintain a more sustainable price point for the mass-market flagship tiers.

The standout feature of the flagship lineup appears to be an experimental camera system, particularly for the Find X10 Pro Max. Rumours point to a triple 200-megapixel sensor setup on the rear, which would include a 200MP main camera, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 200MP ultra-wide sensor. Such a configuration would represent a significant departure from current industry norms, utilizing large sensors to enhance light capture, colour accuracy, and dynamic range. Poco X8 Pro Max Price in India.

The lineup is also expected to integrate new hardware features such as built-in magnets for magnetic wireless charging accessories, aligning the brand with evolving standards in the premium smartphone market. While Oppo has not officially confirmed these details, the series is widely anticipated to debut in China in the fourth quarter of 2026, with an international rollout following shortly thereafter.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

