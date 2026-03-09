Mumbai, March 9: Oppo has officially confirmed that its next-generation foldable flagship, the Oppo Find N6, will make its global debut on March 17, 2026. The launch event is set to take place at the company's Binhai Bay Campus in China, marking a significant update to Oppo’s premium foldable smartphone series.

The Find N6 is positioned as a successor to the previous Find N5, focusing on refined hardware engineering and advanced display technology. Alongside the new smartphone, the company has also confirmed the unveiling of its latest flagship wearable, the Oppo Watch X3, which promises a premium design and enhanced standalone connectivity features. Vivo T5x 5G Release in India Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Oppo Find N6 'Zero-Feel Crease' Design

A central highlight of the Find N6 is the introduction of "Zero-Feel Crease" technology. Leveraging a new generation titanium alloy dome hinge, the device is designed to provide a flatter screen surface and a smoother tactile experience, addressing a long-standing challenge for users of book-style foldable devices.

The smartphone features a large 8.12-inch main LTPO display paired with a 6.62-inch secondary cover screen. The overall design maintains a slim profile, with the company emphasizing ergonomic comfort that aims to rival traditional bar-style flagship smartphones while offering the versatility of a foldable form factor.

OPPO Find N6 Performance, RAM and Storage Capacity

Oppo has integrated a 200MP Hasselblad Ultra-Clear camera system housed within a symmetrical Cosmos Ring module. The triple-lens setup includes a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. This combination is intended to deliver professional-grade photography capabilities, supported by advanced multispectral sensing.

Under the hood, the Find N6 is expected to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. To support power-intensive tasks, the device will pack a 6000mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Storage configurations will include options for 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB.

Oppo Watch X3 and Ecosystem Integration

The upcoming Oppo Watch X3 will debut alongside the foldable phone, featuring a distinct circular dial design with a rotating crown. Built with a premium titanium finish, the smartwatch is designed to be both durable and lightweight. iQOO Z11 With 9,020mAh Battery and 165Hz Display Tipped for March Launch; Check Specifications and Price.

According to preliminary details, the Watch X3 will house 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is expected to support independent eSIM connectivity, allowing users to handle calls and data directly from their wrist. The device will run on ColorOS and is equipped with a large 632mAh battery to ensure extended usage between charges.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

